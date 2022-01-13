“In football, everything is possible”, says CR7 about playing in Brazil







Cristiano Ronaldo photo: Reuters

This Wednesday, the 12th, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo gave an exclusive interview to ESPN in which he commented on a subject that generated a lot of repercussion on social networks. The athlete evaluated the possibility of playing in Brazil.

Recently, a photo of his mother Dolores Aveiro next to Flamengo’s director of football, Marcos Braz, circulated on the internet and fans began to idealize a coming of the star. The photo was taken on Madeira Island, Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthplace, during the visit of the red-black board to Portugal.

The Manchester United ace revealed to have a good relationship with Brazil. “With absolute certainty, Brazil, for me, is a brother country. Because of the relationships I have with many of my colleagues, because of the culture, for the Brazilians they have in Portugal, my sister lives in Brazil, as I said before, she is married to a Brazilian. I take my nutrition courses with Brazilians. That’s why it’s a country that I have a lot of respect for and I know many things about Brazil, the courses teach me a lot about that”, said the athlete to ESPN.

However, shirt 7 left it in the air if one day he will play in Brazilian football, but stated that he does not think about playing in the country currently. “Playing, as you know, nobody knows. I also didn’t tell anyone that I would return to Manchester at 36 and here I am. That’s why playing in Brazil I don’t know. It’s far from my thoughts, but in football everything is possible, I don’t know,” he said.