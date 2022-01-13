In panties and bra, Juliana do Bonde shares news on her Instagram

Top Stories

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, used his Instagram profile, this Wednesday (12), to open the question box. In one of the questions from the followers, the famous revealed that she has a surprise coming and it is a new song.

The member of Bonde do Forró even revealed that the music video will generate so much repercussion that she could win two lawsuits: ”Look, I’m recording a clip that will at least take a couple of lawsuits. But, let’s wait”, she announced.

Juliana Caetano reveals that she was robbed at her home

In August of last year, Juliana Caetano revealed that she was threatened after bandits invaded her home. “I was threatened with death, me and my family. The only way I can solve something is by asking for help and talking. I’m tired of having to move house”, she began.

Before that, the singer of Bonde do Forró even revealed that she had fulfilled her dream of buying a rural property in the interior of São Paulo so that her parents could live more peacefully.

“Then, at 2 am, on Saturday night, my father came down screaming, saying that my mother was feeling sick. He started kicking the door, I got scared, when I came down a man already pulled my hair, put the gun behind my back and ordered us in”, reported the famous.

Juliana said they took almost all her money, as she kept the values ​​in a safe inside her residence. In addition, she revealed that they took their work equipment as well as cameras and LED lights.

“They took a lot of money from my account and all the money I had at home. Most of my money stayed at home, I don’t know what the hell on my head to leave it here, in a safe. They took my work equipment, my cameras, but that’s the least of it. What was worse is my father’s trauma and sadness. I don’t know if he’s going to stay, if he’s going to come back,” he said.

