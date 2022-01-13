In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Flávia will be suspicious of Marcelo’s frame | come around

Carmem and Marcelo will not rest until Cosméticos Terrare is bankrupted. For this, the duo will try to sabotage the launch of the Terrare-Paixão cream, a product that promises to be a success for Paula’s company.
“Here are the adulterated creams. Same packaging… Same tacky label that Paula invented… Only inside, instead of her tacky cream, our secret weapon”, says Carmem.
Carmen accuses Paula Terrare of murder
The two will put adulterated, itchy cream in place of Paula’s product. Xiii… 😱
And the villains’ evil doesn’t stop there: the duo will plan to blame the sabotage on Flávia, who is now an employee of Paula’s company.
Paula gives Flavia a job
But the duo’s plan is in danger of being discovered by Flávia, who will take one of the adulterated creams to test.
“I want to see if this cream is really good”, says Flávia, opening one of the creams.
Seeing that the dancer is about to discover the sabotage, Marcelo will take the product from Flávia’s hands, which will make the girl suspicious.
“Give me that cream, Flavia!”, the rogue will shout.
“Tell me the truth. Why can’t I apply this cream? What are you hiding?”, the girl will ask.
12 Jan
Wednesday
Guilherme talks to Nunes about Rose’s schedule. Flávia tells Gabriel that she used to dance and agrees to go with him to Pulp Fiction. Paula invades the training and Neném gets angry. Marcelo delivers the adulterated creams to Flávia, who finds his behavior strange. Roni decides to marry Cora in prison. Paula says she will change the Neném Coiffeur and Nedda and Jandira are worried. Rose hides from Baby. Gabriel films Flavia dancing. Ingrid looks for Murilo. Tuninha worries about Ingrid’s disappearance. Baby goes to Guilherme’s house.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
