In video, Elon Musk shows arms that will ‘grab’ the Starship from the sky

A new video showing the arms of the “Mechazilla”, the structure that will “grab” the Starship from the sky on SpaceX’s interplanetary voyages, was shared by the company’s CEO and founder, Elon Musk, on his official Twitter account.

As might be expected, the structure on display is massive and incredibly intricate in its construction. No wonder, considering that she must have enough mobility and strength to ensure not only the rescue, but the safe repositioning of the Starship orbital-class spacecraft, but also its booster rocket, the Super Heavy.

Since the beginning of 2022, SpaceX has been promoting several stress and resistance tests on the Mechazilla arms, which have a semi-autonomous operation – that is, they depend on a human activation and observation, but once “turned on”, they can work alone. – and may become the company’s option not only in rescuing its launches, but also in the assembly that precedes them.

That’s because, according to the most recent test, the arms that will grab the Starship are also able to lift themselves beyond what they need for this function. In a test that basically boils down to “let it carry a bar and climb as far as it will go”, SpaceX managed to raise two of the mechanical arms to a height that, in theory, would allow them to stack and dock the Starship on top of the rocket. Super Heavy.

Remembering that the Starship + Super Heavy set corresponds to the highest launch pad in the world, reaching 120 meters (m).

However, it is important to note that your work is not yet complete. While testing its main functions, SpaceX is still tweaking and assembling other parts of Mechazilla’s structure.

These parallel works signal a usual speed on the part of the company, but they also serve a more bureaucratic purpose: recently, SpaceX confirmed, once again, the intention to “make the debut” of the arms that will grab the Starship still in March of 2022 – even though Starship itself is not yet approved by US aerospace control bodies.

This is because, in addition to Starship, SpaceX also already has Starlink, its satellite internet platform already in commercial operation. And the company’s idea is to launch the second generation of product satellites through the platform where Mechazilla is – using a Falcon 9 rocket.

Everything indicates that the tests performed have been showing satisfactory performance on the part of the immense platform. Little by little, SpaceX is eliminating the technical part, leaving the responsibility for the government bureaucracy to approve – or not – the use of its structures.

