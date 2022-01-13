Increase in Covid cases causes shortage of tests in Brazil | National Journal

The increase in cases of Covid is causing a shortage of tests in laboratories across Brazil.

Across the country, stories repeat themselves. There are many people with symptoms of Covid or who have had contact with someone who has tested positive, such as journalist Fernanda Vanessa Barbosa, and who are unable to take tests to know if they are contaminated.

“I scheduled an exam at a private clinic, a private laboratory for Friday, the 14th. But today they contacted me to cancel. They informed that there are no supplies to perform the exam”, says Fernanda.

Many people who scheduled the test have received messages like this from the labs: “Due to the overload of orders, there was a temporary shortage of supplies to carry out new exams. For this reason, it will not be possible to confirm your appointment.“.

THE Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine – which brings together laboratories responsible for 65% of exams carried out in the private network – said that the global race for tests caused a shortage of supplies and there is no forecast for normalization of supply. The association recommends that some patients be prioritized.

“There are laboratories that have stocks for more than a month, some that already have their stocks finished. So, a situation that varies a lot. Hospitalized patients, pregnant women, patients who will undergo surgery, professionals who work in health teams and other professionals who work in essential areas: these are professionals who need to be, in some way, taken care of”, says Wilson Shcolnik, president of Abramed’s Board of Directors.

In a laboratory in Cambuquira, in the south of Minas Gerais, there are few tests available.

“The closest forecast we heard of these kits arriving is February 10, and the situation is getting a little desperate, because demand has increased too much in recent days”, explains pharmacist Isadora Lemes.

In pharmacies, the search exploded. THE Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks asks that only patients with symptoms seek appointments.

Rede D’Or – one of the largest networks of private hospitals in Brazil – states that, with demand and limited resources, it is prioritizing patients with clinical indication, inpatients and health professionals.

For more than a week, public units have registered huge queues. These are people looking for Covid exams. THE Fiocruz, which is responsible for providing tests to the Ministry of Health, informed that the delivery is on schedule, but that it is already evaluating with suppliers to speed up the shipment of inputs.

The vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Alberto Chebabo, says that, in the absence of tests, it is necessary to be attentive.

“We always know of someone who has been with us, who is with us, who has become infected. The recommended thing is: keep watching for the possibility of symptoms appearing and, if symptoms start to appear, immediately move away from your activities and carry out the recommended isolation as if it were Covid “, recommends Chebabo.