Individual health plans will have a record high of up to 15%, predicts BTG

Individual health plans will have a readjustment of up to 15% in 2022, predicts a report from the bank BTG Pactual. If the estimate is confirmed, it will be the largest increase in this category of plans. Until today, the record was in 2016, with 13.57%. Last year the adjustment was negative, of -8.19%. That is, the plans became cheaper.

The readjustments of individual plans need to be authorized by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), the body that regulates the sector.

To arrive at the forecast, BTG analyzed data released by the ANS, in addition to factors such as the increase in medical expenses, inflation and efficiency gains in the sector.

According to the report, medical expenses for individual plan users increased by 21% in the first nine months of last year compared to the same period in 2020.

“The 2021 negative adjustment reflected abnormally low utilization [dos planos] in 2020, when many elective procedures were postponed in the first wave of covid-19 in Brazil. On the other hand, as medical expenses soared in 2021, while the base of lives in individual health plans shrank, we expect a strong price increase for the 2022 cycle”, inform BTG analysts.

The official index, which will still be released by the ANS, should start to be valid between May 2022 and April 2023, on the anniversary of contracting each plan.