Influencers Sued for Promoting Suspicious Cryptocurrency

Socialite Kim Kardhashian, boxer Floyd Mayweather and basketball player Paul Pierce are being sued for promoting a suspicious cryptocurrency called Ethereum Max (EMAX).

As proof that these people have a strong influence on the market, the EMAX token appreciated by 25,000% in just one day after promotions on social networks by celebrities such as those mentioned above. Despite the sudden rally, the EMAX quickly returned to its lows, leaving several at a loss.

Influencers, who are unlikely to invest in the currencies they promote, receive a nice guaranteed cache. That is, they never lose, but that can change with this process and other actions.

Influencers promoting shitcoins

In September last year, Kim Kardashian had already been put in the crosshairs of the UK authorities for promoting Ethereum Max (EMAX), a token on the Ethereum network with an offer of 2 quadrillion units and with no purpose.

Along with her, the famous basketball player Paul Pierce of the Celtics also makes up the team that promoted this cryptocurrency, which is probably a scam, as can be seen in the tweet below.

“ESPN, I don’t need you. I have Ethereum Max, I made more money from this cryptocurrency in the last month than I have from you guys in a year. The truth sets us free, I am my own boss. Check out the EMAX website for yourself.”

Floyd Mayweather appears to have a broader career in promoting shitcoins, in addition to Ethereum Max, Mayweather already promoted Centra (CTR) in 2017, whose developers were indicted in 2018 for orchestrating a fraudulent ICO that defrauded a myriad of investors.

Regulators are watching

Despite this, the scenario seems to be changing. In addition to a current process instituted in the US, some countries are already creating task forces to combat such activities, as is the case with France.

Due to the lack of knowledge in the market and an idea that it is full of easy money, many people end up risking their money based on famous quotes, without conducting a research on their own. As a result, the result cannot be anything other than financial losses.

Because of this, more important than laws that punish such people, it is necessary to educate investors. Otherwise, they will continue to make mistakes, influenced by people closest to them, for example.