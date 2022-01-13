INSS ceiling should rise to R$ 7,087; see how are the values ​​of benefits above the minimum wage | Economy

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receive benefits above the minimum wage must have a 10.16% readjustment in their remuneration, after publication of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which is used as a reference for the readjust.

The government still needs to make the adjustment official through an ordinance in the “Official Union Gazette”. wanted by g1, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that “as provided for by law, the INPC serves as a basis for readjusting INSS benefits”, but added that “there is still no fixed date for the publication of the ordinance”.

With the readjustment, the ceiling of INSS benefits should increase from R$ 6,433.57 to R$ 7,087.22.

The 10.16% readjustment is valid only for those who were receiving payments on January 1 of last year. Insured people who started receiving INSS benefits from February 2021 will have a lower percentage of readjustment because they did not receive 12 full months of payments. Thus, the readjustment percentage becomes smaller the later the benefit start date.

The proportional readjustment percentages should also be regulated in the coming days by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the INSS.

As for those who earn the benefit in the amount of the minimum wage, the national floor has increased to R$ 1,212 since January 1st. By law, pensions, sick pay, reclusion aid and death pension paid by the INS cannot be less than 1 minimum wage.

See below how the readjusted values ​​should be according to the new minimum wage and INPC – values ​​referring to more than one minimum wage include who was receiving payments on January 1, 2021.

After confirming the 10.16% readjustment for INSS beneficiaries who receive amounts above one minimum wage, the increase will be slightly less than the minimum wage, which rose by 10.18%, or R$112 in relation to the amount (R$ 1,100) last year, but incorporated almost R$ 2 as compensation for the readjustment of the minimum wage below inflation in 2021.

In 2021, the readjustment was 5.45% for INSS beneficiaries who receive more than 1 minimum wage. For those earning 1 minimum wage, the percentage was 5.26%. See the history of readjustments below:

According to the INSS, of the 36 million benefits paid, 23 million receive the value of the minimum wage, that is, 36% of the total earns above the national floor.

payment schedule

Whoever earns the benefit in the amount of a minimum wage receives first. The calendar referring to January starts on the 25th. For those who receive above the national floor, payments will be from February 1st.

Payments are made taking into account the final benefit number, without considering the last digit that appears after the dash.