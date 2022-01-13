INSS retirement adjustment: see how it looks after the INPC result | Economy

Brazil Agency INSS retirement adjustment: see how it looks after the INPC result

The readjustment of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), announced on Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) came a little lower than the 10.18% of last month’s preview – which readjusted the minimum wage from R$1,100 to R$1,212 and, consequently, retirements and pensions from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) of up to one minimum wage. About 24 million people receive the national base in the INSS. The index released yesterday by the IBGE was 10.16% and it is this percentage that should be applied to 12 million retirements and pensions above the minimum wage.

As it is a small difference, the expectation is that the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will apply 10.18% to all benefits, social security rates and aid paid by the INSS, including for those who earn above the minimum.

Sought by EXTRA, the INSS reported that “after the disclosure of INPC 2021, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will publish an ordinance with all updated values. As provided by law, the INPC serves as a basis for readjusting the INSS benefits. there is a certain date for the publication of the ordinance, but it should come out this week”.

According to the ministry, “since 2010, the readjustment of the minimum wage takes place in January, however, in order for it to be effective on the first day of the year, data released by the IBGE from January to November of the previous year are used and the INPC value for December is used. As in all projections, there is uncertainty inherent to the estimates; the data performed may differ from those calculated by the econometric models. Historically, the difference, whether negative or positive, between the estimation and the realized data of the INPC is reinstated in the composition of the minimum wage of the following year”. That is, if there is any difference, it will be corrected next year.

Representative of the National Union of Pensioners, Pensioners and Elderly (Sindinapi), João Batista Inocentini said he will wait for the INSS’s resolution on the application of the equal readjustment for all.

“We are going to see with the government how it will proceed in relation to this difference. And, finally, if we go to the Supreme Court (Federal Court), like every time the government does not pay the difference to the INPC”, says Inocentini.