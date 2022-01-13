Instagram will allow you to change the position of photos and videos on the profile

A new feature promises to make life easier for those who want to organize their profile photos Instagram. That’s because, according to developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the social network of Mark Zuckerberg prepares a function capable of changing the position of publications.

In practice, the tool will help the user to reorganize their profile, being possible to change the order of publications already structured. Nowadays, both photos and videos are presented chronologically.

That is, the most recent media appear first while the oldest are at the bottom. That way, if the new function is launched, the user will have the option to make their profile even more personalized.

A screenshot presented by the developer – known for bringing the platform’s features first-hand – shows the “Edit Grid” option in the profile settings. It is through him that the user will have access to the novelty.

See below:

Even with the information leaked by the developer, a release date for the feature has yet to be announced. It is also unknown if the tool will be enabled only for professional accounts or for everyone.

Another question that remains is whether there will be a button capable of reversing the chronological “mess” in the feed after the possibility to rearrange files and photos based on user preferences.