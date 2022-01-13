Instagram works on a feature that will allow you to edit the profile grid

Still under development, the “Edit Grid” feature was discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who managed, digging into the app’s source code, to enable the new tool even before launch. With it, you will no longer need to delete a post and publish it again if you want to change the order in which it appears on your profile.

Paluzzi’s discovery was posted on Twitter accompanied by two screenshots that show what the new feature would look like.

In the first screenshot, you can see the profile information section with a new setting: “Edit Grid”.

Clicking on the icon opens a new window with your profile grid, where you can drag and reorder the posts.

To finish the action, just click on Done.

Done, the profile grid layout will be changed.

The new grid rearrangement option is useful for those who like to make collages or want to highlight an old post, for example.

the report of tilt reached out to Instagram to find out when it will be available, but the platform declined to comment on the leak of the new feature. “This feature is an internal prototype still under development and is not being tested externally,” he limited himself to saying in a note.

recent changes

In October 2021, Instagram announced news that made life easier for those who create and post content on the network.

Among the resources available are tools focused on content creators, such as collaborations (collabs) between profiles, news for Reels and something that has been awaited for a long time: the possibility of making posts from desktop computers.