Inter beats Juventus, wins the Italian Super Cup and keeps taboo

Inter Milan are champions of the Italian Super Cup. With a goal by Alexis Sanchez in the last minute of extra time, Inter beat Juventus 2-1 at the San Siro, and secured the title.

McKennie opened the scoring for Juventus in the 24th minute of the first half. Eleven minutes later, Lautaro Martínez left everything equal in penalty kick. Alexis Sanchez secured the title for Inter in extra time.

Reigning Italian champions Inter have secured their sixth Supercoppa Italiana title. In addition, the Milan team increased their unbeaten record over Juventus in the competition, as they also won the classic valid for the 2005 final.

Inter Milan returns to the field this Sunday, at 16:45 (Brasília time), to face Atalanta away from home for the Italian Championship. Juventus host Udinese on Saturday at 16:45 (GMT).

Balance

Inter dominated the start of the game at the San Siro. Exploiting both set pieces and balls played by the sides, Simone Inzaghi’s team created the main goalscoring chances of the first half, but lacked the finishing touches.

On the other side, Juventus took a while, but entered the game at the 20-minute mark of the first half. After spending the first few minutes trapped in their defense field, the Old Lady balanced the confrontation, starting to occupy the opponent’s field, but scaring the goalkeeper Handanovic a little.

accurate header

Juve’s improvement paid off, and the Old Lady opened the scoring at San Siro in the 24th minute of the first half. After an intercepted cross by Kulusevki, Morata took the rebound down the left and crossed for Weston McKennie to head, alone, into the back of the goal.

All the same!

Behind the marker, Inter launched the attack, and reached the equalizer in the 35th minute of the first half, in a beautiful penalty kick by Lautaro Martínez.

Perisic back-heeled Dzeko, who was brought down by De Sciglio in the penalty area. Lautaro Martínez went for the penalty kick, and dropped a bomb in the left corner, with no chance for goalkeeper Perin.

Inter dominates, but does not score

Inter Milan took control of the attacking field from the beginning of the second half, pushed Juventus into their area, but did not break through the Old Lady’s block. Against with a strong defensive system and an inspired Perin, Inter failed to turn their superiority into goals.

Meanwhile, Juve supported the pressure of Inter, and looked for spaces to fit in a fulminating counterattack. The Old Lady, however, had few opportunities, and did little to frighten Handanovic.

Extension

If Inter set the pace for most of the game in regulation time, extra time was balanced. With a more truncated game, the teams maintained their strategies, but created little. Handanovic and Perin little was demanded.

In the last minute, however, Alexis Sanchez scored the goal that gave the title to Inter Milan.