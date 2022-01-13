Inter Milan beats Juventus with a goal in the last play of extra time and takes the Italian Super Cup | italian football

The emotion that was lacking in almost the entire game came only in the last minute. At the very last second. At 120, or 15 of the second half of overtime. With a saving goal from Alexis Sánchez in the last moment of the match, Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-1 at the San Siro, this Wednesday, and won the Italian Supercup 2021.

The goals of Inter Milan 2 x 1 Juventus, for the Italian Supercup

Internazionale won the Supercopa for the sixth time, overtook Lazio and is now isolated in third place among the biggest winners. Its last title was in 2010. Juve is still the biggest champion, with nine cups, followed by Milan, which has seven.

Captain Handanovic lifts the Italian Supercup cup for Inter Milan, won against Juventus – Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Winner of the last Coppa Italia, Juventus took the lead. In the 24th minute, Morata received on the left wing, made a good move and crossed very well with the left-hander. The American McKennie anticipated the defenders and tested for the goal.

The tie of Italian champion Inter left shortly after, also in the first half. At 33, Dzeko shared with De Sciglio inside the area and was brought down. The penalty was scored and converted with a strong kick by Lautaro Martínez, from the left corner of goalkeeper Perín: 1 to 1.

McKennie climbs and heads to open the scoring for Juventus against Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup – Photo: Matteo Bazzi/EFE

The tie persisted in the second stage, when the two rivals produced little. Juve didn’t even hit the goal after the break. The decision went to extra time, and the scenario has changed little. Sánchez even scared him with a header five minutes into the first extra period.

When everything led to believe that the title would be decided on penalties, the Chilean appeared again. In the 119th minute of the game, or 14th of the second stage of extra time, Dimarco made a good move on the left and crossed. Alex Sandro failed to attempt a chest retreat, Darmian got ahead of Chiellini, gave the ball a light touch, and Sánchez stayed with it to fix and swell the nets: 2 to 1.

Leader of the Italian Championship, Inver returns to the field this Sunday, for Serie A, away from home against Atalanta. In fifth place, Juventus host Udinese on Saturday.

Lautaro lifts Alexis Sánchez after the Chilean scored the winning goal for Inter Milan against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup – Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters