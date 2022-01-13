Inter turn against Juventus in the last minute of extra time to win the Italian Super Cup

The match took place at San Siro between the giants of Italy, and Alexis Sanchez defined with a goal in stoppage time

THE Inter Milan showed again who owns Italian football in the last two years. This Wednesday, in the Supercup final, Inter won the Juventus 2-1 comeback with a goal in the last minute of extra time.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

McKennie opened the scoring for Juventus in the 24th minute of the first half, heading in a cross deflected by Morata.

Inter reached the equalizer 10 minutes later with Lautaro Martinez, taking a penalty suffered by Dzeko.

Unlike the first half, which had a higher pace, in the final stage and overtime both teams were unable to replicate this.

When everything seemed to indicate a penalty shootout, Alexis Sanchez scored Inter’s title goal in the last minute of extra time.

This is Inter’s sixth title in the Supercup, the first since 2010. Juve, the biggest champion of the decision, has 9 cups.

next games

Inter will play again on Sunday, in Bergamo, against Atalanta, at 16:45 (Brasilia), for Serie A. On Saturday, also at 16:45 (Brasilia), Juventus will host Udinese. Both matches are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Inter Milan 2 x 1 Juventus

GOALS: JUV: McKennie (24′); INT: Lautaro (34′) and Alexis (120′)

INTER: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni; Dumfries (Darmian), Perisic; Calhanoglu, Barella (Vidal) and Brozovic; Lautaro Martinez (Correa) and Dzeko (Sanchez). Technician: Simone Inzaghi

YOUTH: Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini and Alex Sandro; Locatelli (Bentancur), Rabiot, Bernardeschi (Arthur) and McKennie; Kulusevski (Dybala) and Morata (Kean). Technician: Massimiliano Allegri