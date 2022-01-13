International organization warns of risk of elections in Brazil

posted on 01/13/2022 06:00



With 752 pages, the report also exposes the impact of Brazilian government policies on the response to the covid-19 pandemic – (credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

The international organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) launches, this Thursday (1/13), the World Report on Human Rights 2022, which summarizes the situation in more than 100 countries and highlights the threats to the October elections in Brazil. In the document, the entity appeals to “democratic institutions to protect voting rights and freedom of expression from any attempt to subvert the electoral system or weaken the democratic rule of law and fundamental freedoms by President Jair Bolsonaro.”

With 752 pages, the report, based on data collected last year, also exposes the impact of Brazilian government policies on the response to the covid-19 pandemic, on deforestation and on the rights of indigenous peoples, women and people with disabilities. disability, among others.

In one of the excerpts, the director of HRW in Brazil, Maria Laura Canineu, highlights the risk situations experienced by Brazilian democracy in 2021. “President Bolsonaro tried to weaken the pillars of democracy, attacking the judiciary and repeating baseless allegations of electoral fraud” , says the director. “With the October presidential elections approaching, the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Electoral Court, the Federal Public Ministry, Congress and other democratic institutions must remain vigilant and resist any attempt by President Bolsonaro to deny Brazilians the right to vote. their leaders”, continues Maria Laura.

In another part of the document, the organization states that “the presidential and parliamentary elections will test the strength of Brazilian democracy in the face of threats from President Bolsonaro, a fervent supporter of the brutal Brazilian military dictatorship (1964-1985)”.

The document adds: “In September, we witnessed his latest attempt to intimidate the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – which oversees investigations into his conduct. He made false claims that appear to be designed to undermine respect for the results of democratic elections. energetically ‘threats to its independence or intimidation’, while the Superior Electoral Court refuted the president’s unfounded allegations of electoral fraud”.

chases

The HRW document also reports that the Bolsonaro government pursued criminal investigations against at least 17 critics, including using the National Security Law of the military dictatorship. “While many of the cases have been shelved, these actions send the message that criticizing the president can result in persecution,” the report reads. Furthermore, the human rights organization recalls that Congress repealed the National Security Law, but not the provisions of the Penal Code that punish crimes against honor with detention “and can, in the same way, be used to stifle the freedom of expression”.

Block

Human Rights Watch also highlights in the report that Bolsonaro has also blocked media outlets, civil society organizations and other users from his social media accounts, spaces he uses to share information or discuss matters of public interest.

At another point, the international organization demands that the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) examine the final report of the Covid CPI “very seriously” and offer “complaints when the evidence warrants it”. The report cites that the commission “revealed that the government’s disastrous response to the pandemic jeopardized the health and lives of Brazilians, including by disregarding scientific measures to contain the virus and promoting drugs with no proven effectiveness.” HRW also highlights “the failure at the federal and local levels to prevent the oxygen shortage that likely resulted in deaths in Manaus”.

Violence

The international organization recalls that, in 2020, Brazil reached the highest number of deaths resulting from police intervention since the indicator began to be monitored by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. About 80 percent of the victims were black. “In Rio de Janeiro, the police flouted a STF order that prohibited police operations in communities during the pandemic, except in “absolutely exceptional” cases, says HRW, which accuses Bolsonaro of encouraging police violence and advocating a bill to make it difficult to hold security agents accountable for abuses.

In another excerpt, director Maria Laura Canineu accuses Bolsonaro of promoting environmental degradation and disrespecting the rights of the indigenous population. “In response to the great national and international outrage, the Bolsonaro government has pledged to protect the forest, but official data shows that these promises are empty”, says the director. “President Bolsonaro needs to show concrete results in reducing deforestation and fighting impunity for environmental crimes and acts of violence against forest defenders.”

Sought by the report, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Federal Government did not respond.