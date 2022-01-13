Interviewee says “outside Bolsonaro” on Fátima Bernardes’ program

"First off, Bolsonaro!", said the interviewee, live, on the program "Meeting". Image: Reproduction
During a live report on Globo’s “Encontro” program, about yet another increase in the price of gasoline and diesel oil, an interviewee said “Bolsonaro out” when answering a question from reporter Rita Batista.

João Pedro is the name of the beast, who reported having bought his first car in 2021 and noticed the cost of fuel only increasing.

“Good Morning. First off, Bolsonaro!”, said João Pedro, before answering the reporter’s question.

