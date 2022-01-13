Interviewee says “outside Bolsonaro” on Fátima Bernardes’ program

During a live report on Globo’s “Encontro” program, about yet another increase in the price of gasoline and diesel oil, an interviewee said “Bolsonaro out” when answering a question from reporter Rita Batista.

João Pedro is the name of the beast, who reported having bought his first car in 2021 and noticed the cost of fuel only increasing.

“Good Morning. First off, Bolsonaro!”, said João Pedro, before answering the reporter’s question.

Not even 11 am and a hero sends a live “out bolsonaro” at the Meeting without Fátima, drawing smiles from those present #Meeting pic.twitter.com/FMR6VNg6yU — Spinelli 🔍 (@felipespinelli) January 13, 2022

In the early hours of this Thursday (11), the first batch of vaccines against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years arrived in Brazil.

1.2 million doses were unloaded at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas-SP.

The batch came from Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, and was unloaded with the help of the Federal Revenue and the Federal Police. The immunizers went to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos-SP, at 6:18 am.

The Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on December 16.

