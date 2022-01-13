‘iPhone 14 Pro’ will have cutouts for sensors and on-screen camera, says analyst – MacMagazine

More and more rumors have emerged in recent weeks suggesting the imminent end of the controversial frontal cropping (notch) of iPhones with the next models — the “iPhones 14 Pro” and “14 Pro Max” —, which should have a less intrusive cutout at the top of the screen.

Although many analysts and leakers such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Dylan (@dylandkt) have pointed out that the new devices will adopt a circular cutout or in the “pill/pill” format to house the various sensors of the camera and Face ID, a new rumor — raised by the analyst Ross Young, a consultant for Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) — indicates that the devices will actually combine the two formats.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let’s see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

It is worth noting that this design was first publicized by a user known as @ShrimpApplePro, in September of last year. According to Ross, the front camera and infrared light sensor would be positioned in the “pill/pill” format cutout, while the Face ID dot projector would be on account of the circular cutout.

In September, Young had indicated that the next iPhones would have a Face ID system that would be under the screen of the new devices, which contradicts the new rumors about the format of the new cutout. However, in another tweet, the analyst updated his forecasts, now indicating that the novelty should only arrive between 2023 and 2024, with the possible “iPhones 15 Pro” and “iPhones 16 Pro”.

48 megapixel camera

Still within the scope of the rumors, according to the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the “iPhones 14 Pro” should even have a 48MP wide-angle camera – a significant increase over the current 12MP.

This change had already been ventilated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and will supposedly allow the recording of videos in up to 8K, something unprecedented for Apple devices. If accomplished, this upgrade will be the first in the lineup since the iPhone 6s, which, at the time, went from the old 8MP to the current 12MP.

Even so, it is possible that Apple will keep the current 12MP as the default resolution of the new devices, given the considerably larger size of images at 48MP. In addition, the new resolution should also not be used for photos taken in low light, for example, which would avoid losing quality in these circumstances.

via MacRumors [1, 2], 9to5Mac