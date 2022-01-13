Is it safe to exercise with Covid-19? Understand | coronavirus

Jenni Smith 1 min ago Health Comments Off on Is it safe to exercise with Covid-19? Understand | coronavirus 0 Views

Is it safe to practice physical activity during Covid-19 infection? Understand
Art by Lívia Magalhães on Pixabay and Flaticon images

Is it safe to practice physical activity during Covid-19 infection? Understand

It is unanimous that practicing physical activities regularly contributes to physical and emotional health, being important even to optimize the body’s defenses in the face of respiratory diseases, such as Covid-19. But, can the practice during infection bring health risks?

According to Augusto Uchida, cardiologist at Grupo Pardini, it is recommended to temporarily suspend physical activities during the period of contagion, even if there are no severe symptoms of the disease.

“In mild cases, the suspension of exercise must occur for 2 weeks and the resumption of exercise must occur gradually, after medical evaluation”, says the cardiologist.

“In asymptomatic cases, the suspension of exercise must occur for at least a week”, adds Uchida.

Although rare, explains the doctor, there are cases where Covid-19 affects the heart predisposing to arrhythmias. “Especially if it is at a competitive level, it is necessary to consult a doctor before returning to activities”, he warns.

In the case of patients who need to undergo a rehabilitation program after severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, it is necessary to start low-intensity exercise and continuously monitor oxygenation and fatigue.

Similarly, people who still have symptoms caused by Covid-long, such as shortness of breath, cough or fatigue, should do light physical activity, always evaluating the occurrence of symptoms with a health professional.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Queiroga cuts transfers of cardiological procedures and doctors warn of the risk of lack of assistance in the SUS | Malu Gaspar

Minister Marcelo Queiroga during a visit to the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved