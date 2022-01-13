Is it safe to exercise with Covid-19? Understand | coronavirus

Art by Lívia Magalhães on Pixabay and Flaticon images Is it safe to practice physical activity during Covid-19 infection? Understand

It is unanimous that practicing physical activities regularly contributes to physical and emotional health, being important even to optimize the body’s defenses in the face of respiratory diseases, such as Covid-19. But, can the practice during infection bring health risks?

According to Augusto Uchida, cardiologist at Grupo Pardini, it is recommended to temporarily suspend physical activities during the period of contagion, even if there are no severe symptoms of the disease.

“In mild cases, the suspension of exercise must occur for 2 weeks and the resumption of exercise must occur gradually, after medical evaluation”, says the cardiologist.

“In asymptomatic cases, the suspension of exercise must occur for at least a week”, adds Uchida.

Although rare, explains the doctor, there are cases where Covid-19 affects the heart predisposing to arrhythmias. “Especially if it is at a competitive level, it is necessary to consult a doctor before returning to activities”, he warns.

In the case of patients who need to undergo a rehabilitation program after severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, it is necessary to start low-intensity exercise and continuously monitor oxygenation and fatigue.

Similarly, people who still have symptoms caused by Covid-long, such as shortness of breath, cough or fatigue, should do light physical activity, always evaluating the occurrence of symptoms with a health professional.