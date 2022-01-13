Is sleeping with a dog really bad for your health? Find out here

The word that defines our relationship with our dogs is love. All the affection they provide us and everything we can offer is the same. Many of us treat our pet like a member of our family and sometimes we have an unexplained special affection. So much love sometimes makes us want to share even the bed and sleep together. But a doubt hangs in the air: is it bad for our health to sleep with our puppy?

To explain this, it must first be understood that it is bad for the health of both, as your dog can get hurt, fall out of bed, among other factors. Getting your puppy used to sleeping with you from a very young age can be a problem for him. Over time, he will understand that that space is his and then taking it away will cause aggression or other problems.

In a psychological sense, sleeping with the dog is good because it makes us feel good. To prevent the transmission of diseases, it is important to take care of the health of the animal. People who have respiratory problems need to be careful, as dog hair can cause respiratory complications.

That’s why it’s important to always brush your dog, avoiding loose hairs that could be scattered on the bed. There is no consensus among veterinarians on the subject, but it is always important to know that dogs and their owner need to be in an “agreement” in which both will feel comfortable.

It is important to observe your dog’s daily habits, where he steps, what his contacts are with things that have germs, etc. Therefore, this issue of sleeping with the dog is very relative. Another factor that must be observed in detail is the problems related to quality sleep. Dogs tend to move a lot and disturb the tutor’s sleep.

Thus, we know that the lack of a good night’s sleep can be harmful to health. We need eight hours of rest during the night for our brain and body to replenish energy.