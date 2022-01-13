Isolation of 5, 7 or 10 days? Understand the new guidelines for those with covid-19 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Agência Senado Positive test for covid-19

Patients with a mild or moderate case of covid-19 will now follow new isolation protocols, adopted this week by the Ministry of Health. Keeping the infected person out of society is a measure adopted since the beginning of the pandemic that follows research on time that the patient can transmit the disease.

According to the new recommendations of the ministry, three different intervals were foreseen for the isolation of the infected. The time starts counting from the onset of symptoms, and not from obtaining a positive test result.

5 days isolation

The person can only leave isolation within this period if at the end of the fifth day:

– Has not had respiratory symptoms or fever for at least 24 hours;

– You have not used antipyretics for at least 24 hours;

– Test negative with PCR or antigen tests;

Even if the person tests negative, it is recommended to continue taking additional measures, such as working from home if you can, wearing a mask in places with people. If the individual tests positive, it is necessary to maintain isolation until the tenth day.

7 days isolation

After 7 days, it is possible to come out of isolation without testing if the patient:

– Has no respiratory symptoms or fever for at least 24 hours;

– You have not taken antipyretics for at least 24 hours;

If respiratory symptoms or fever persist on the seventh day, the individual should follow other guidelines. If the person tests negative on the seventh day, they can leave isolation, as long as the test is PCR or antigen and as long as they wait 24 hours without respiratory symptoms or fever and without the use of antipyretics.

10 days isolation

If the test is positive on the seventh day, the person must maintain isolation until the tenth day. To leave the quarantine on the tenth day it is necessary:

– Being without respiratory symptoms and without fever for at least 24 hours;

– Not having used antipyretic for at least 24 hours.