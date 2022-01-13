Isolation of those who work in health can be 7 days, says Saúde

The isolation of health professionals diagnosed with covid-19 can drop from 10 to 7 days in cases of overload of the population care system. The decision of the Ministry of Health, with new guidelines, was published today in the “Covid-19 Epidemiological Surveillance Guide”.

In order for the quarantine to be smaller, however, there are a number of rules. The worker must not have respiratory symptoms or fever on the seventh day, nor have used antipyretics in the previous 24 hours. In addition, he must have an RT-PCR or negative antigen test.

“Isolation and precautionary measures must start immediately and can only be suspended after 10 days from the date of onset of symptoms, provided that you remain afebrile without the use of antipyretic drugs for at least 24 hours and with remission of respiratory symptoms. exceptionality/overload of health services, the professional may suspend isolation after 7 days of the onset of symptoms, provided that he remains afebrile without the use of antipyretic drugs for at least 24 hours AND with remission of respiratory symptoms”, explains the document.

The decision comes at a time when Brazil’s health systems are overloaded, caused by the rise in cases amid the advance of the ômicron variant, combined with the flu epidemic. Patients have faced crowded hospitals and testing centers across the country.

In São Paulo, for example, doctors threaten to go on strike amid a scenario of understaffed care teams. Doctors from APS (Primary Health Care), who work in basic units, have found overcrowded units and lack of medicines.

In the state health network of SP, posts and hospitals total 1,754 professionals on sick leave with covid-19 or suspected other respiratory syndromes, according to data from Tuesday (11) from the State Health Department.

According to the folder, the number represents 1% of the network’s total employees – which has more than 172,300 professionals. The agency informed that “any professional with suspicion of the disease” is removed to “recover their health and prevent others”.

Ministry of Health reduces isolation

On Monday (10), the Ministry of Health had already announced the reduction of the minimum time of isolation for people with mild and moderate cases of covid-19. The period dropped from 10 to 7 days, if the patient has not had symptoms for at least 24 hours. In this case, there is no need for testing.

And the time can still drop further, to 5 days, if the infected person does not have respiratory symptoms, fever and is not using medication for 24 hours. You must also have a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result. But, in case of positive, he must follow the isolation until the 10th day.

Another possible scenario is in the case that on the 7th day the patient continues to have symptoms, but undergoes the test, and receives a negative result. In that case, he can leave the isolation. And, if positive, you have to stay at home until you complete the 10 days.

The Ministry of Health also recommended maintaining non-pharmacological measures for the entire period, even for asymptomatic patients. This includes the use of face masks, not attending environments that need to be without protection, avoiding agglomerations and not having contact with people from risk groups.