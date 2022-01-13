Israel announces dismantling of group that used social media to recruit spies for Iran

According to authorities, a spy group recruited women through Facebook and offered money in exchange for information.

Israel announced Tuesday that it had dismantled a “secret Iranian spy network” that recruited Israeli women on social media to task them with missions such as copying military documents. The women were recruited on Facebook by an Iranian agent who identified himself as “Rambod Namdar” and pretended to be a Jew living in the country. Will, the Israeli internal intelligence service, Sin Beth, said in a statement. The women, whose identities were not revealed, “accepted to carry out the missions in exchange for money”, he added. A 40-year-old resident of a Tel Aviv suburb, she had been in contact with “Rambod” for several years and carried out several missions, including taking pictures of the US embassy.

Another suspect, 57 years old, resident of Beit Shemsh, near Jerusalem, was encouraged to guide her son to be part of the military intelligence services and received US$ 5 thousand (equivalent to R$ 27 thousand) to carry out several missions throughout of four years. The Jerusalem court of law indicted a total of four women on these suspicions. The matter was revealed amid negotiations in Vienna to try to salvage the deal that seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The pact had been stagnant since then US President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal in 2018. The United States, Israel’s ally, also reinforced sanctions against the Islamic Republic at that time.

