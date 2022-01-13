Itaú (ITUB4) announces contract for the acquisition of Ideal

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) announced this Thursday (13) that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Ideal Holding Financeira for up to 100% of Ideal’s share capital. The purchase will be carried out in two stages over 5 years.

In the first one, Itaú Unibanco will acquire 50.1% of the capital and voting capital of Ideal, through a primary contribution and the secondary acquisition of shares totaling approximately R$ 650 million, giving it control of the company.

In the second, after 5 years, Itaú Unibanco will be able to exercise the right to purchase the remaining percentage (49.9%) of Ideal’s capital stock.

According to a statement, the management and conduct of Ideal’s business will continue to be autonomous in relation to Itaú Unibanco, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the shareholders’ agreement for this transaction. In this context, Ideal will continue to serve its customers and Itaú Unibanco will not have exclusivity in the provision of services.

Ideal is a 100% digital broker and currently offers electronic trading and DMA (direct market access) solutions, within a flexible and cloud-based platform. Ideal obtained its operating license in 2019 and was founded by executives with extensive experience in the securities intermediation segment, and is currently one of the leading brokers in terms of volumes traded on the B3 markets.

Finally, the acquisition reinforces Itaú Unibanco’s investment ecosystem and will, in particular, allow it to rely on the talent and expertise of Ideal’s professionals, recognized for their high capacity to innovate in this sector in offering financial products and services (broker as a service). in a B2B2C model through the white label platform, the possible acceleration of the entry into the market of independent investment agents and the improvement in the distribution of investment products to individual customers.

driving revenue

For Bradesco BBI, the acquisition of Ideal could boost the growth of Itaú’s fee income.

BBI says that the purchase of the platform with relevant market share can attract more customers and increase transactionality for the bank.

From the brokers’ point of view, Itaú’s move seems to make strategic sense in a scenario where trading volumes are still holding up decently and the growth potential of the market as a whole remains on track, despite the short headwinds. term they may have with the highest interest rates.

From a competitive point of view, however, the market, especially in the institutional segment, is already very strong, so the bank does not expect a material change in its strategy with potentially more aggressive pricing.

