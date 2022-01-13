Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

The actors Jason Momoa, 42 years old, and Lisa Bonet, 54, split after 16 years together. The information was confirmed by the interpreter of the character Aquaman on his Instagram, on the night of this Wednesday (12).

“We all feel the pressure and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding and this is no exception in our family… feeling and growing with the seismic shifts that occur. So, we share with you news from our family: we are separating as a couple”, says Momoa in the publication.

“We share this not because we find it interesting, but so that, throughout our lives, we can do it with dignity and honesty. The love between us continues, evolving in the way it wants to be known and lived. We free ourselves to be who we are learning to become, with our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our children. Teaching our children what is possible, living prayer and love prevailing. J&L”, ends the text signed with the initials of the two actors.

Momoa and Bonet had been together since 2005, got married in 2007 and had two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. She is also the mother of the actress. Zoë Kravitz, the result of her previous marriage with the musician Lenny Kravitz.

