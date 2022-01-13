John Mayer looks for Bob Saget’s car at airport and gets emotional

John Mayer, 44, one of Bob’s closest friends Saget, found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in the United States, last Sunday (9), has been close to the actor’s family and helped in what is possible during this period. Yesterday, the singer joined the comedian Jeff Ross, 56, to rescue Bob’s car left at the Los Angeles airport before he died.

While traveling to another US state, the actor left his car at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to head to Orlando, the venue of his presentation.

On the way to get the car, John, emotional, and Jeff remembered special moments with the actor and shared the stories during a live broadcast on Instagram.

I have never met a human being on Earth who could give so much love, individually and completely, to so many people in a way that made each person feel like a main character in their lives and that they were a character in their life. Everyone is so aware of how universal Bob’s love for people was, said John.

The singer pointed out that, although the actor had reasons to be down for having faced difficult situations and tragic losses such as the death of his two sisters, he was strong and had a happiness that infected everyone around him.

“He had every excuse to be cynical, annoyed, suspicious. He had every reason to be the bitter guy in the back of the bar. [Mas] he laughed and spread joy in protest at the cruelty of these things,” he continued.

Thrilled, John recalled Bob highly valued relationships and his friendships were long and valuable. The two had known each other for 15 years and the singer even joked that he was a “newbie”.

Jeff also commented on his friend on the way to the LA airport. In the broadcast, he said that the actor cared about everyone.

“If you needed a doctor, a lawyer, a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because a girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy,” he joked.

He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice… I was like, ‘Bob, what do I do? I feel guilty. I’m being pressured to do this or that.’ He said, ‘Do what is good for you.’ And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others, the comedian continued.

John, who was driving the car, continued the rant and reflected on the love Bob left. Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift he left people, because all we have is the pain of his departure.”

Jeff added: “He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your situation and position… In a way he took his family from TV and made them his real family, which is unheard of. missing for a long time,” he said.

The singer talked about going to the airport to pick up his friend’s car. “This is the only time in my life I’ve had the honor of helping a friend at LAX,” joked Mayer.

According to the artist, the parking fine that the actor ended up leaving cost US$ 250 (approximately R$ 1380). “The parking company was, shall we say, unreceptive to the idea that we were helping a friend who is no longer with us,” the singer said. “They were like, ‘If it was the car of [John] Stamos, we would let you go,” Jeff joked.

At the end of the broadcast, the two friends left messages of affection for the actor’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. John took the opportunity to say that he has never dealt with such a huge loss and warned fans to get ready for some albums.

“I must say that we are just a few stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget’s loved ones.” “What we can say other than ‘We love you Bob’ is ‘Long live King Saget,'” Ross added.