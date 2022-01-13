Jorge Ben Jor has a house destroyed by a storm and now lives in a hotel

Jorge Ben Jor took some time in his schedule to give an interview to the podcast w/cast from Washington Olivetto and gave some details about his current life.

The singer is living in Copacabana Palace for about two years because he ended up having his house destroyed in a storm and that’s where he moved and is currently.

I had my house renovated and moved to Copacabana Pallace. A tsunami of rain almost fell, there was no one at home, they forgot to close and the water invaded everything. I had nowhere to live or I stayed with my son Gabriel, in Los Angeles, in the United States or I went to the hotel. I moved and the pandemic broke out. The hotel is closed to everyone. It was just me and Sandra, who ran the place, there. Everyone left or was sent away. It just didn’t close because of us.

Remembering that a few months ago the singer ended up winning Gilberto Gil as a neighbor, who moved to the building next door with his wife, Flora Gil. And the most interesting part of it is that the arrival of the musician also happened with the moment that Ben Jor began to gradually leave the confinement.

I spent a year and a half without leaving the hotel or going out. We have a doctor at the hotel who monitors us, checks on us. I didn’t talk to anyone for a long time.

Although the house is still under renovation, 82-year-old Jorge Ben Jor still has no plans to leave the hotel.