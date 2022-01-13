Jorge Ben Jor reports life in a hotel after having his house destroyed in a storm | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Jorge Ben Jor recounts life at Copacabana Palace

It is from a window of the annex of the Copacabana Palace Hotel, in Rio, that Jorge Ben Jor has been watching the rain for a little over two years and admiring the beauties of the tropical country. It was there that the singer, a myth of Brazilian music, moved after having part of the house where he lived destroyed by a storm. During that time, he composed songs (one of them about the history of the neighborhood where his new home is located) and made surprise appearances, giving soup at events that took place there.

“I had my house renovated and I went to live at Copacabana Palace. When a tsunami of rain hit, there was no one at home, they forgot to close it and the water invaded everything. I had nowhere to live. Or I would stay with my son Gabriel in Los Angeles, in the United States, or I went to the hotel. I moved and the pandemic broke out. The hotel closed for everyone. It was just me and Sandra, who ran the place. Everyone left or was sent away. didn’t close because of us”, said Jorge Ben Jor, 82, in an interview with Washington Olivetto on the W/ Cast podcast.

A few months ago, the singer gained Gilberto Gil as a neighbor, who moved into the building next door with his wife, Flora Gil. The friend’s arrival coincided with the moment when Ben Jor began to gradually leave the confinement: “I didn’t leave the hotel or go to the street for a year and a half. We have a doctor at the hotel who monitors us, checks how we are. I haven’t talked to anyone for a long time”, says the singer, still not planning to return to the old house.