Judge decides to pursue sex abuse allegation against Prince Andrew

2 hours ago

Credit, Virginia Roberts photo caption, Virginia Giuffre said she asked Epstein to take this photo of her with Prince Andrew and Maxwell; the Duke of York said he doesn’t remember her or the moment of the photograph

Prince Andrew is facing civil action in the United States over the allegation that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 in 2001.

His lawyers argued in court for the case to be dropped, citing a 2009 settlement she struck with Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual abuse and died in 2019. But a New York judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, ruled the case could yes be brought to trial.

That means the case against the 61-year-old Duke of York could be heard later this year.

The prince consistently denies the allegations. Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

Judge Kaplan said his ruling did not determine the “truth or falsehood” of Giuffre’s complaint.

The plaintiff said she was “pleased” that Prince Andrew’s attempt to dismiss the case had been denied by the court and that “evidence will now be presented of his charges against him”.

In court documents, Giuffre said he was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by the late billionaire financier Epstein.

Part of this abuse scheme involved being loaned out to other powerful men, she alleges.

Prince Andrew, the Queen’s third child, said in an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had no recollection of meeting Virginia Giuffre and that the report that they had sex in the US and UK “didn’t happen”.

The prince’s lawyers pointed out that in a legal agreement between Giuffre and Epstein in 2009, there was a passage providing that other people linked to the financier would not be prosecuted. During a virtual hearing, they said the Duke of York was a “potential defendant” as defined by the settlement, and that the case “should be dropped”.

But Giuffre’s lawyer said only the parties involved in the settlement can benefit from it, not a “third party”.

In his ruling, Judge Kaplan said the court had not been able to assess at this stage whether Prince Andrew was covered by the 2009 settlement, describing it as “ambiguous”.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Giuffre celebrated the decision of the New York judge and said that ‘evidence of your accusations will be presented’ against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s lawyers could appeal against Judge Kaplan’s decision, but would need his permission to do so. Experts say the wording of the judge’s ruling suggests that such a measure would not be granted.

Giuffre filed a civil suit in New York in August 2021 under the State’s Child Victims Act, which allows people who have experienced child sexual abuse to have their cases reviewed. Before this law, many of them would have been barred because too much time had passed.

Now 38, Giuffre says Prince Andrew’s three alleged abuse cases continue to cause him “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm”.

Prince Andrew withdrew from public duties shortly after his 2019 appearance on Newsnight. He used the interview to reiterate his denials of Giuffre’s allegations and explain his former friendship with Epstein and the financier’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of managing teenagers.

One of the pieces of evidence that Giuffre presents is a photograph of the Duke at his side in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, which appears in the background of the image. The plaintiff claims that Epstein would have taken the photo. The prince told Newsnight he had been to Maxwell’s London home before – but said he didn’t remember meeting Giuffre or taking a picture.