Judge decides to pursue sex abuse allegation against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre said she asked Epstein to take this photo of her with Prince Andrew and Maxwell; the Duke of York said he doesn’t remember her or the moment of the photograph

Prince Andrew is facing civil action in the United States over the allegation that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 in 2001.

His lawyers argued in court for the case to be dropped, citing a 2009 settlement she struck with Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual abuse and died in 2019. But a New York judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, ruled the case could yes be brought to trial.

That means the case against the 61-year-old Duke of York could be heard later this year.

The prince consistently denies the allegations. Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

