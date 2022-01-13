Juliana Caetano says she wouldn’t stay with João Guilherme because he’s ”Zé Droguinha”

Juliana Caetano, also known as Juliana do Bonde, opened the Instagram question box, this Wednesday (12), to answer the questions of the followers. The famous was asked by a fan if she would stay with João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo.

Therefore, the singer of Bonde do Forró surprised in the answer and denied it, saying that she does not like “Zé Droguinha”: “Look, with all due respect, but I don’t like Zé Droguinha”, replied the singer.

Juliana Caetano changes social network after revealing robbery at her home

In August of last year, Juliana Caetano had her house invaded by criminals who cleaned her house and held her and her parents hostage. After this traumatic episode, the famous chose to reduce the frequency of posts from her official account.

So she then decided to put more content on the second profile, where she interacts more with her fans and followers. In the old profile, the last post is an account of her telling the moments of terror she lived when she was robbed.

“I was threatened with death, me and my family. The only way I can solve something is by asking for help and talking. I’m tired of having to move house”, she began. “Then, at 2 am, on Saturday night, my father came down screaming, saying that my mother was feeling sick. He started kicking the door, I got scared, when I came down a man already pulled my hair, put the gun behind my back and ordered us in”, reported the famous.

“They took a lot of money from my account and all the money I had at home. Most of my money stayed at home, I don’t know what the hell on my head to leave it here, in a safe. They took my work equipment, my cameras, but that’s the least of it. What was worse is my father’s trauma and sadness. I don’t know if he’s going to stay, if he’s going to come back.”, he said.

