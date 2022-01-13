Juliette about the dropout button at BBB 22: ‘I would have pressed it’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Juliette about the dropout button at BBB 22: ‘I would have pressed it’ 0 Views

Upon hearing the news of the program, Juliette, the great champion of BBB21, said on Twitter that she would have pressed and would be sorry to this day.

Fans soon commented on the statement, thanking her for not having pressed: “You have no idea how distressing this week was and we were trying to send the best energies for you to have the strength to continue”, recalled a fan.

Another recalled that Juliette pressed the confessional button, but it was not opened: “You pressed the confessional and thank God Boninho didn’t open it and you went to sleep, if not today you would regret it for the rest of your life and it wouldn’t be this phenomenon that it is today”.

Juliette won the reality show with 90.15% of the votes, a record in a triple final. In addition, she became the most followed former BBB on Instagram, surpassing Grazi Massafera and Sabrina Sato.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

SBT agrees in court after homophobic speech by Patricia Abravanel

SBT viewers have been surprised since January 1st with the exhibition of an institutional show …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved