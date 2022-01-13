Juliette disapproves of the ‘BBB 22’ news announced by Boninho

‘BBB 21’ winner explained that she would have given up on the game if the new button had been present in her edition; program director explained how it will work

Playback/Instagram/juliette Juliette spoke on social media that she would have given up on the ‘BBB 21’ if she had the new button on the house



cute, director of theBBB 22”, revealed this Wednesday, 12, that he will have a new, and dangerous, button in the most watched house in Brazil. In a video posted on Instagram, he explained that whoever presses it is automatically out of the game. It is worth remembering that, until then, to withdraw from the program, the participant had to go to the confessional and, usually, was heard by a psychologist. “This one is the new house button. If the guy presses, bye, he’s eliminated”, said Boninho. THE button it is not fully exposed, there are some obstacles to actually being able to tighten it. Another detail is that the button can only be activated when the light around it is green and it will not be possible to press it when it is red.

Those who demonstrated that they did not approve of the novelty were Juliette Freire, champion of the “BBB 21”. On Twitter, a follower commented that if there had been this button in the last edition, many participants would have given up on the African Heritage Party, one of the first of the edition. The former BBB agreed: “I would have pressed [esse botão] and I regretted it to this day (laughs)”. Juliette faced ups and downs in “BBB 21” and was even excluded from the rest of the house – especially at the beginning of the game. The paraibana was persistent and reached the final without being aware of the phenomenon that had turned out here. The new edition of “Big Brother” premieres on January 17 and will be led by Thaddeus Schmidt.