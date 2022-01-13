Just 3 months after launch, Fiat Pulse is up to R$8,000 more expensive

(photo: Enio Greco/EM/DA Press)

It was a mirage! When launching the Pulse, in mid-October 2021, Fiat adored the mouths of those who wanted to pretend they had an authentic SUV in the garage. . The good list of standard equipment made the Pulse a good option, at least in the entry-level version, as the top version competes with bigger “fish”.

The demand for the model was great, and, in less than two months, Fiat would make the first markup on the model’s label. This first increase reached R$ 4 thousand in some versions, but the average among the five packages offered was R$ 3,400.

the first readjustment

Check the launch price with the first increase applied on Pulse on December 10, 2021

Drive 1.3 Manual – from R$ 79,990 to R$ 83,990 (difference of R$ 4 thousand)

Drive 1.3 AT – from BRL 89,990 to BRL 93,990 (difference of BRL 4 thousand)

Drive 1.0 Turbo AT – from R$98,990 to R$101,990 (R$3,000 difference)

Audace 1.0 Turbo AT – from R$107,990 to R$109,990 (R$2,000 difference)

Impetus 1.0 Turbo AT – from R$115,990 to R$119,990 (R$4,000 difference)

The Betim brand was even questioned by Procon-SP about its transparency and good faith in charging this difference from customers who had booked the model based on the prices announced at the launch of Pulse.

Today, less than three months after the launch, Fiat announced on its commercial website another increase that affects all versions of Pulse. In relation to the initial price, the adjustment reaches R$ 8 thousand, an absurd increase of 10% (with less than 3 months!).

second readjustment

Check the launch price compared to the second price increase for the Pulse, published today by Fiat