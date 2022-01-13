Justice forced SBT to campaign LGBTQIA+ after speech by Patricia Abravanel? · TV News

A SBT campaign in favor of LGBTQIA+ diversity has been circulating in the channel’s commercial breaks since the beginning of the year. But the play gained repercussion on Tuesday (11) after activist Marina Ganzarolli, from the Brazilian Association of LGBTI Women, stated that complaints by the NGO “forced” Silvio Santos’ company to take such an attitude after speeches by Patricia Abravanel.

THE TV news found that the story is not quite like that. Three years ago, SBT created an internal committee that promotes diversity and inclusion among its employees. Entitled Corporate University, the group is responsible for organizing workshops, communications, among other activities on inclusive culture.

Sought, the station’s advice also denied Marina’s accusations: “It is not true that her campaign on the importance of fighting LGBTphobia was ordered by the Justice. Patricia Abravanel”.

“SBT launched this campaign on TV and on all digital platforms with the aim of raising awareness and transforming people. The broadcaster has always had its Diversity and Inclusion Committee to deal with this and other themes over the years”, clarified the SBT in an official note released to the report.

In the video in question, SBT professionals such as Maria Gal, Eliana, Celso Portiolli, Chris Flores and Gabriel Cartolano appear to ask for respect for the LGBTQIA+ community.

But the Brazilian Association of LGBTI Women did in fact file a complaint with the Public Ministry on June 5, 2021, days after Patricia criticized the fight for diversity at Vem Pra Cá. In the future, the document becomes a Term of Conduct Adjustment, if the MP accepts the statements. Check out the record below:

Earlier, Marina had shared on Instagram a record of Law 10.948/01, which provides for penalties to be applied to the practice of discrimination based on sexual orientation. She wrote that Patricia and SBT were forced to air the campaign, but she deleted this excerpt hours later. The activist was contacted, but did not return the contacts until the publication of this text.

Through social networks, the broadcaster argued that it is learning to evolve and invited viewers to embrace the cause.

“Brazil is a diverse country full of opportunities, but unfortunately it cannot embrace or include all its diversity. Knowing this harsh reality, we need, together, to seek transformation… And it begins in each of us. The family SBT wants to evolve together with you. So, are you coming?”, he pointed out.

Criticism of LGBTQIA+ Pride

On June 1, 2021, the beginning of the month of LGBTQ+ pride, the daughter of Silvio Santos played down the importance of the fight against prejudice in the morning attraction that she then presented with Cartolano.

“We, who were brought up with more conservative parents, are learning, if (sic) opening up. But I think it’s also a right [ser intolerante]. People should respect [a intolerância]. Why not agree to disagree? We may have different opinions, but that’s ok.”

“If the ‘LGDBTYH’ (sic), I don’t know, want respect, they need to be more understanding with those who still don’t understand it right now and are opening up to it. It’s hard to raise children by talking about it, you know? to the ‘LGBTC’ audience (sic) that it’s very difficult to know what I’m going to say? How am I going to say it? We don’t know how to deal with it! You have to have respect, understanding, and not massacre or cancellation”, he criticized.

Faced with the negative repercussion, Tiago Abravanel, Patricia’s nephew, rebutted her lines: “It’s not a question of tolerance, Auntie, of calm. People suffer because of it, people die because of it. gays is walking on Avenida Paulista and has a light bulb in his head, there is no time to explain”.

Check out the campaign broadcast in January on SBT below: