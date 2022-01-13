Juventus reaches Bayern in historic mark among the 5 main leagues in Europe, and the final can accentuate hegemony; understand

Old lady is the biggest champion of the Italian Supercup with 9 titles

THE Juventus enters the field this Wednesday (12) for another decision of the Italian Super Cup. THE Old lady receives the Inter Milan, at 17:00, in a match that will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

And the grand final marks the Turin team’s 10th consecutive decision of the tournament, which places it as the record holder in participations, alongside the Bayern Munchen, among the top five European leagues in history.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

In the last nine participations, there are five achievements (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020) and four runners-up (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019).

Bayern Munich held the record, with 10 consecutive appearances in the German Super Cup.

The multi-champions of Bavaria have competed since 2012 in all editions of the German tournament. In the dispute in 2021, victory by 3 to 1 over the Borussia Dortmund.

And the aurinegros are Bayern’s main victim. Of the 10 editions, the Dortmund team lost half.

Then appears the Paris Saint-Germain. The team from the French capital participated in the last nine editions of French Super Cup.

In England, the record holder for consecutive participations in england super cup and the Manchester United. With six disputes between 1996 and 2001, the red devils hold the most disputes in Queen’s Land.

Closing the list, the barcelona, greatest champion of Spanish Supercup, with 13 titles, is that it has the record of consecutive participations. There are five, between 2009 and 2013.

Consequently, the teams that hold the records for consecutive appearances in each Supercup final are the ones that have won the most tournaments in their countries.

See below the biggest champions of the Supercups of the 5 biggest leagues in Europe:

England – Manchester United – 21 titles

Spain – Barcelona – 13 titles

Germany – Bayern Munich – 9 titles

France – PSG – 10 titles

Italy – Juventus – 9 titles

If they win the Italian Super Cup again, Juventus will shoot even more in the lead of trophies raised. the vice is the Milan, with seven cups expired.