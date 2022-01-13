Kalil was ‘abusive, sexist’ and ‘tore her unnecessarily’

Digital influencer Shantal Verdelho, 32, said she had an “abusive” relationship between doctor and patient with Dr Renato Kalil, responsible for the birth of her daughter Domenica, the result of her relationship with model Mateus Verdelho.

In a statement to Veja, Shantal said that having a natural birth was his “dream” and he was “destroyed” by Kalil, one of the most famous doctors in the country. According to the famous, from the first consultation with the professional, she realized that he had “an archaic and sexist view”, and emphasizes not having changed doctors for “fear of losing my daughter” and for feeling “dependent on him”.

“I was terrified to think that a change like this could make me lose the baby, since my pregnancy was high risk. It was like an abusive relationship in which, despite seeing the red lights, I stayed in it”, he declared.

According to the famous, Renato Kalil even suggested that she do the “husband’s stitch”, a procedure in which the vagina is sewn to make it narrower, “in order to provide more pleasure to the partner”.

She was admitted to the hospital to give birth on September 12th and it took 48 hours for her daughter to come into the world. Shantal pointed out that the rudeness started from the moment an anesthesiologist entered the room and treated her “with debauchery”.

Renato Kalil would have arrived to see her two hours before Domenica was born and the doctor “tried to use” her tiredness against her. “He insisted that I allow the intervention [no períneo para ampliar o canal de parto], called me derisively, stubborn. The doctor ignored my existence and showed my vagina to my husband, pointing out injuries and saying that the cut should be done.”

“Of all the horrible moments I’ve had, the worst was when he applied the Kristeller maneuver, a totally obsolete technique. His arm was trembling on my stomach, so much was he trying to push my daughter out. I blame myself for not I didn’t do anything at that time. I can’t help but think about the trauma for my girl, it must have hurt. She was in a warm, cozy, dark place. I didn’t want her to have come into the world in such a brutal way”, he said.

Shantal claims that she noticed Renato Kalil’s “brutality” two months later, when she went to watch the birth video, and realized that he “shoved” his hands into her body “tearing unnecessarily”.

“I noticed that he was putting his hands in me, tearing me, without the slightest need. I was on painkillers at the time and didn’t notice. When the baby’s head finally came out, he pulled it at once, ignoring the natural contractions. that would expel her from the body,” he said.

In a recent interview with “Fantástico”, the influencer said that during childbirth Renato Kalil proposed the use of misoprostol “one more time”, but she did not accept it because “she knew that there was a risk of death for those who had a previous cesarean, and I had”.

To the serial, Shantal explained that it took time to formalize a complaint against Kalil for not wanting her daughter’s image to be “exposed like that, because her arrival was horrible”.