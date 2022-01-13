Karine Alves and SporTV teammates say goodbye to Raphael Rezende, Botafogo’s new head scout, live: ‘It was his dream’

New head scout of Botafogo, Raphael Rezende went live on SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”, on Wednesday night, to say goodbye to his now former colleagues. Presenter Karine Alves, who shared the bench with him for several editions, said she was thrilled.

– I have a heavy heart that my friend will shine even more. I’m already missing him. He already has the Stove shirt! You’re taking this step and realizing yourself even more, I’m really excited. Rapha, in addition to being an absurdly talented professional, is a great person. It was very easy to work with him, I will miss our partnership very much. Working with people who are good, who want to see you grow too, is so delicious. Is a pleasure. I also thank you for giving me your hand in that difficult moment when we lost RR (Rodrigo Rodrigues) – Karine said goodbye.

– I want to leave the hug of all our backstage team, they all love you very much. I’m not going to wish you luck, because you don’t need it, you’ve got plenty of competence and charisma to boot. And our friendship will continue, it was a gift I got here at SporTV – completed the presenter.

Alexandre Lozetti, one of the commentators present at the “table”, said that the arrival of Raphael Rezende to Botafogo will be a great loss for journalism and a great gain for Brazilian football.

– I worry a lot about the quality of football and the quality of journalism. This is a movement that, for journalism, we are going to suffer, it’s a blow, because it’s a reference, he’s still a journalist, but he won’t be with us anymore. But for football, it’s a huge gain, because Rapha knows how to do it. In addition to having prepared himself, he has the heart, the character, the way he will add. This space that Botafogo is giving is essential for all clubs, which will need professionals who know how to work with scout, analysis and information. This is the future and there is no escaping it. I’m sure that this new role will inspire a lot of people like you inspired me and so many people here at SporTV. This symbolizes a breakthrough for the game, for the sport. We want to interview you every week, huh? (laughs) – Lozetti said.

– He is a guy who received me very well, we talked a lot in the dressing room about his dream. What I can do is congratulate you on that courage. It’s not easy to leave a place where you’ve worked for 16 years, but because of the strength you have, the ability to study, to pursue what you dream of. Few do. I’m sure that success will be guaranteed, by heart, by your ability, but mainly by your courage, to put your face to face and go to the other side. – highlighted Paulo Nunes.

Visibly embarrassed by the tributes, Raphael Rezende – already properly dressed in the Botafogo shirt – told how he made the decision to leave journalism and take on this new role at Glorioso.

– It’s even difficult to explain, it’s been almost 16 years, I started as an intern at TV Globo. I can explain this change starting from the idea that what supported me was football. It is not to belittle journalism. In the interview when I joined as an intern, I said that if it weren’t for the sport, I would hardly get into journalism. I matured, I sought to improve as much as possible in study, to get closer to the conviviality, to the relationship of football people, to feel prepared for the challenge. It comes from this desire to be more in the game, to apply what I believe in and defended all the time there on that bench. – Rezende said.