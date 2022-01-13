Kenedy is the eighth to leave Flamengo: see Flamengo departures, polls and signings for 2022

Flamengo’s departures don’t stop. This Wednesday, it was Kenedy’s turn to have the “goodbye” to Ninho confirmed. And it wasn’t by choice of the carioca club. Chelsea asked for the immediate return of the striker, whose loan was valid until June. The direction of Flamengo had shirt 33 in this period and tried to negotiate with the English club, but was unsuccessful. There are already eight exits. Check it out below!

In addition, another novelty in relation to the red-black shuttle has Ramon as the protagonist. The left-back’s staff, whose termination fine is 50 million euros (approximately R$ 320.5 million), received polls from three clubs in Europe: Benfica (Portugal), Granada (Spain) and Basel (Switzerland).

HIRING



The coach Paulo Sousa was Flamengo’s main signing so far. The Portuguese, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Friday, along with his coaching staff, was officially introduced this Monday, January 10th.

Flamengo too guaranteed the permanence of Thiago Maia. The midfielder has already terminated with Lille, from France, and will sign with the club from Gávea for four seasons. The officialization of the new contract will take place in the coming days.

The club wants the same outcome for Andreas Pereira, who is on loan from Manchester United (ING) until June, but has not yet opened negotiations.

IN SIGHT



Flamengo currently has no ongoing negotiations with any name. The club, however, identified the cast’s shortcomings with Paulo Sousa.

who left



The most recent departure was that of Kennedy. Chelsea (ING) requested the return of the player, who was on loan until June. Flamengo had the striker in this first half, but there was no agreement with the English club.

,

The Flamengo boat has: Piris da Motta, sold to Cerro Porteño (PAR); Bruno Viana, with terminated contract; john lucas, Max and bill, sold;; Hugo Moura and Victor Gabriel, on loan to Athletico and Juventude, respectively.

WHO CAN LEAVE

Another name that arouses the interest of clubs abroad is that of Ramon. THE THING! found that Benfica (POR), Granada (ESP) and Basel (SUI) probed the situation of the left-back. Flamengo has not yet received an official proposal.

Gabigol, on the other hand, has been reported in the English press as target of Premier League clubs such as West Ham, but Flamengo’s board maintains the position that it offers have arrived and count on shirt 9 for 2022.

BASE TEAM 2022



Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022



After finishing the season with two runners-up, Flamengo will seek the titles of Carioca, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão. The re-introduction of the cast is scheduled for January 10th. The trend is that, as in recent years, the club will play an alternative team in the first rounds of the State Championship, which starts on January 26.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022



26 or 27/1 – Flamengo x Portuguesa, in an undefined place.

29 or 30/1 – Volta Redonda x Flamengo, in an undefined location.

2 or 3/2 – Flamengo x Volta Redonda, in an undefined location.

5 or 6/2 – Flamengo x Fluminense, in an undefined place.

9 or 10/2 – Audax Rio x Flamengo, in an undefined location.