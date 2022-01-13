Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released in March; New trailer and details – Switch Brazil

Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory today announced that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released for Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 25th for R$ 299.00.

The game will have a file size of 5.7 GB, support multiplayer for up to two players and will feature English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Korean and Chinese as language options.

Check out new game details below:

In the game Kirby and the Forgotten Land, join the mighty and cute hero Kirby as he gains new abilities in a 3D platform adventure for the Nintendo Switch system filled with wonders, wilderness and Waddle Dees. If that sounds intriguing, take a deep breath, because the game will release on March 25th.

Kirby has a talent for inhaling air, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when he arrives in an uncharted land and discovers that Waddle Dees is being kidnapped en masse by the Beast Pack! To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby sets out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world. To take a look at the mission that awaits, you can check out a new trailer above.

In this sweeping adventure, you’ll use a variety of Kirby’s abilities to battle enemies and navigate vibrant 3D environments. Progress in a world where nature and a bygone civilization have merged into a series of areas filled with platforming challenges. When you set out to free the Waddle Dees held captive at the meta point at the end of each stage, you’ll want to explore every nook and cranny to rescue as many Waddle Dees as possible along the way too!

The Beast Pack will be a challenge, so along with Kirby’s iconic copy abilities are new additions to Kirby’s repertoire – the Drill and Ranger copy abilities! Dive into the ground with the Drill copy skill and attack enemies from below with a massive blow. Your enemies will soon be seeing stars when Kirby unleashes the Ranger copy ability, which also lets you target a distant enemy.

Kirby may also have a co-star on her adventure! When you want to invite a friend or family member on the adventure, you can have a second player join the journey as Bandana Waddle Dee. He can launch a variety of attacks using his spear. Quickly start two-player* co-op play on the same system by sharing a Joy-Con… especially when you feel like taking home a point!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land also features Waddle Dee Town, which will be the center of your adventure. The city will develop more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you rescue as you progress. You will notice the opening of different stores and you will be able to enjoy some of the favorite games of the townspeople. Kirby can even help out at the Waddle Dee Café. You’ll need to quickly prepare customer orders to keep them happy and aim for a high score. You’ll also find Wise Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town, who will pass along helpful tips. By connecting to the Internet, you can learn details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees redeemed worldwide and the most popular copy capacity today. Now you can stay up to date on the latest Kirby fashion!

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the series. Kirby, and you can download a wallpaper to mark the occasion here.