know what to do to protect yourself

The year 2022 started with another concern, being the flu outbreak in several parts of Brazil. Not to mention the new cases of Covid-19, especially after the Christmas and New Year festivities. We’ve separated some tips for you to protect yourself and avoid both diseases.

It is difficult to stop the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, with new waves of the disease and more variants emerging around the world. If that wasn’t enough, there are still cases of flu that have also increased.

Flu and Covid-19

New restrictions have been adopted in various parts of the country to try to contain the spread of the two diseases. To protect yourself, many precautions are the same. That is, they are worth as much to prevent Covid-19 as the flu.

This is because both diseases are respiratory. Thus, the first form of protection is the use of a mask. Wherever there are more people, wear the mask at all times. Only it can protect the nose and mouth and helps prevent the transmission of both diseases.

Also avoid agglomerations. We know it’s hard to keep your distance from friends and family after so many years of isolation. But, even so, avoiding close contact remains one of the forms of prevention. Especially avoid closed places. The Ômicron variant has been the most worrisome in Brazil today. And it’s highly contagious.

Another tip is to reinforce hand care. Always wash and avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Especially when you are in public or in places that may have a higher risk of contamination.

Vaccination is also essential. Keep track of all doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and also confirm that your flu vaccination is up to date. If not, look for doses as soon as possible and reinforce protection.

In any sign of symptom, see a doctor as soon as possible. Even if health facilities are full, this is a recommendation. Because only then, with the confirmation of the disease, it is possible to take care of yourself even more and protect you and more people.