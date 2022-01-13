Know who were the ex-BBBs who have died; 3 were on BBB9

More than 300 participants have already passed through the most watched house in Brazil in the 21 editions of the
Big Brother Brazil
, reality show on TV Globo whose next edition premieres on January 17th.
However, unfortunately, not all brothers remain among us. In the midst of the anonymity that has become ex-BBBs, four of them have already died and are missing from their friends, family and fans.
It is worth mentioning that, among them, three participated in the same edition: the
BBB9
.
Josiane Oliveira, from BBB9
Josiane Oliveira, from Minas Gerais, participant in the
BBB9
, died at age 43 on September 4, 2021. She was the victim of a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) in So Paulo.
Josy died during a surgery performed to treat an aneurysm discovered in 2020. In her edition, she was the 6th eliminated of the season.
Norberto Carias dos Santos, the V Non, from BBB9
Norberto Carias dos Santos, better known as V Non, is also a participant in the
BBB 9
, died at age 72 on July 9, 2017.
Non, one of the oldest participants to enter the most guarded house in Brazil, died after a battle with cancer in So Carlos, in the interior of So Paulo. In his edition, he was the 2nd eliminated from the program.
Andr Almeida, the Caubi, from BBB9
Andr Almeida, from São Paulo, known as Caubi, another participant in the
BBB9
, was murdered at his farm in Alumnio, in the interior of So Paulo, in 2011. The crime remains unsolved to this day. In his edition, he was the 1st eliminated.
Max Porto, champion of the ninth edition, was at the wake and offered his solidarity to his friend’s family.
Edlson Buba, from BBB4
Edlson Buba, from Curitiba, participated in the
BBB4
, who had Cida as a champion, died on November 20, 2006 at the age of 34.
Buba died in Curitiba, Paraná, after a battle with abdominal cancer. In his edition, he was the 6th eliminated from the reality.