Know who were the ex-BBBs who have died; 3 were on BBB9

Andr Almeida, aka Caubi, from BBB9, Josiane Oliveira, from BBB9 and Edlson Buba, from BBB4 (photo: Reproduction/TV Globo/Montagem)

More than 300 participants have already passed through the most watched house in Brazil in the 21 editions of the



Big Brother Brazil



, reality show on TV Globo whose next edition premieres on January 17th.

However, unfortunately, not all brothers remain among us. In the midst of the anonymity that has become ex-BBBs, four of them have already died and are missing from their friends, family and fans.

It is worth mentioning that, among them, three participated in the same edition: the



BBB9



.

Josiane Oliveira, from BBB9



Josiane Oliveira, from Minas Gerais, participant in the



BBB9



, died at age 43 on September 4, 2021. She was the victim of a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) in So Paulo.

Josy died during a surgery performed to treat an aneurysm discovered in 2020. In her edition, she was the 6th eliminated of the season.

Josiane Oliveira, participant of BBB9 (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Norberto Carias dos Santos, the V Non, from BBB9



Norberto Carias dos Santos, better known as V Non, is also a participant in the



BBB 9



, died at age 72 on July 9, 2017.

Non, one of the oldest participants to enter the most guarded house in Brazil, died after a battle with cancer in So Carlos, in the interior of So Paulo. In his edition, he was the 2nd eliminated from the program.

Norberto Carias dos Santos, the V Non, from BBB9 (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Andr Almeida, the Caubi, from BBB9



Andr Almeida, from São Paulo, known as Caubi, another participant in the



BBB9



, was murdered at his farm in Alumnio, in the interior of So Paulo, in 2011. The crime remains unsolved to this day. In his edition, he was the 1st eliminated.

Max Porto, champion of the ninth edition, was at the wake and offered his solidarity to his friend’s family.

Andr Almeida, the Caubi, participant of BBB9 (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Edlson Buba, from BBB4



Edlson Buba, from Curitiba, participated in the



BBB4



, who had Cida as a champion, died on November 20, 2006 at the age of 34.

Buba died in Curitiba, Paraná, after a battle with abdominal cancer. In his edition, he was the 6th eliminated from the reality.