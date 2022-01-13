La Fúria singer’s girlfriend points out imitation in new song by MC Rebecca with Pocah and Lexa; watch

Thamy Araujo, girlfriend of La Fúria singer, called the imitation in the song’s release “clown”

Published on 1/13/2022 at 8:49 am – Updated at 8:50 am Playback / Instagram Tiago Di Araujo

In recent days, social networks have been taken over by the phrase “Barbie looks different”. Several celebrities and influencers joined the wave to promote the new song by MC Rebecca, which will feature the partnership of Pocah, Lexa and Danny Bond. The launch is scheduled for 21h, this Thursday (13).

However, given the repercussion, the song already became controversial before it was even released. That’s because there is already a song with the name “A Barbie is different”, by DJ Thamy Araújo, who is the girlfriend of Bruno Magnata, singer of the band La Fúria, from Salvador. With almost 1 million views, the clip was made by Thamy in partnership with MC Rogin, and presents the same idea that is being adopted by MC Rebecca.

With the possible imitation, Thamy did not hide his anger at seeing his idea being reproduced by other artists. In the stories of her official Instagram profile, the DJ called the action to publicize the production “clown”. “Bullshit, huh, people? Copying the name, a lot of famous people doing publicity… Even Juliette and Gil do Vigor posting ‘Barbie looks different’. Barbie has been different since 2020. Since 2020 this box has existed. I’m just watching the joke,” he said.

In contact with the BNews, Thamy informed that the situation will be resolved through his manager and that he has already kept in touch with Pocah and Lexa. The report sought out the artists who have not yet commented on the imitation accusation.