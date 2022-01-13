Land Rover launches Discovery Sport 2022 for R$ 323.9 thousand

British SUV now offers a turbodiesel engine with a mild hybrid system. Discovery Sport 2022 has five or seven seats

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2022: SUV gets new turbodiesel engine

The British brand announces the arrival in Brazil of the 2022 line of the Discovery Sport 2022, which gains news in the turbodiesel engine. The SUV is priced between R$323,950 in the P250 FF flex engine version and R$ 353,950, in the case of the top of the line.

The big news of Discovery Sport 2022 is in the new turbodiesel 2.0 D200 engine MHEV, a 204 hp four-cylinder. The block gained a mild hybrid system, with an integrated belt starter alternator, capable of storing energy in a 48-volt lithium battery, normally wasted during vehicle deceleration.

According to the brand, this energy serves both to assist acceleration (torque assistant) and to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. At speeds below 17 km/h, the combustion engine will shut off when the driver slams on the brakes so that energy is captured and aids in more efficient acceleration. For drivers in São Paulo, this feature also guarantees exemption from the carvery.

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2022 takes up to seven people

THE Land Rover Discovery Sport 2022 is also offered in S, SE and R-Dynamic SE versions, equipped with a 2.0-liter P250 flex engine with four cylinders and 250 hp. The British SUV is equipped in all versions with all-wheel drive and Terrain Response 2 technology, which makes it easier to travel on various types of terrain.

The model is available with five and seven seats. With the second row of seats folded down, the Discovery Sport takes up to 1,794 litres.

Discovery Sport 2022: interior

The SUV offers a panoramic sunroof and PIVI PRO multimedia system. The central has features such as 360º cameras and the Transparent Hood (ClearSight Ground View) function. In the SE and R-Dynamic SE versions, the Discovery Sport 2022 sports a Meridian sound system.

On the Discovery Sport 2022 SE and R-Dynamic SE, the SUV adds Rear Collision Monitor, capable of detecting if a vehicle is approaching from behind and identifying if it is not slowing down in order to warn of a potential collision. Then the system will try to alert the driver about the brake, automatically activating the hazard warning lights.

The 2022 Discovery Sport arrives at Land Rover dealerships costing from R$323,950.00 in the P250 FF flex engine version and from R$353,950.00 in the 2.0-liter D200 diesel engine with MHEV technology.

