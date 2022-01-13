Landslide destroys historic house in Ouro Preto; VIDEOS | Minas Gerais

a landslide destroyed an 18th century mansion of the City Hall of Black gold , in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, and a deposit, on Thursday morning (13). The accident took place in Morro da Forca , located in the historic center of the city.

According to the Civil Defense, No one is hurt. The city government said that the house had been banned since 2012.

“It was a large-scale landslide. Fortunately, the properties were empty. The mansion was closed precisely because of the risk”, said the coordinator of the organ, Neri Moutinho.

Area was evacuated minutes before

The fire department was called around 8:30 am to carry out an on-site inspection and, due to structural problems, the entire area was evacuated. Shortly after, at 9:10 am, the slip occurred.

The image below, on the left, shows a cordon that was already in place.

Firefighters could not say how many people had to be evacuated.

According to the corporation, the slope is still unstable. If there is another cave-in, there is a possibility of a hotel and a restaurant being hit.

Civil Defense advises that people don’t go through the region.

“I ask people not to travel in this place, there is mass movement, we have already called the Fire Department, the Military Police, Ourotran and our geologist to carry out the assessment. I ask people to be patient, because traffic will be released after an analysis is carried out”, said Neri Moutinho.

Morro da Forca is located in the historic center of Ouro Preto, close to the Pharmacy Museum. There, enslaved people were hanged between the 17th and 19th centuries.

According to the coordinator of the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto, Neri Moutinho, the ground was soggy from the rains of the last few days. Ouro Preto is among the municipalities in an emergency situation because of the storms.

Among the 25 deaths caused by the rains in Minas Gerais, one occurred in Ouro Preto, on the 8th.

A 55-year-old man died after being buried. According to the Fire Department, he was lying on the bed when the earth slipped and his house collapsed.

The search for the victim lasted three days. The body was only found on the afternoon of the 10th (see video below).

Another historic mansion collapsed 6 days ago

Part of another tercentenary mansion listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) had collapsed in Ouro Preto on January 7th. The accident was caused by heavy rains. Nobody got hurt.

According to the municipality, the property was already in bad shape conservation area when it was acquired by the municipality a few months ago. It had been abandoned by the owners.

The area was cordoned off, but no neighbors needed to be evacuated. The property is located in the Santa Efigênia neighborhood, in the Historic Center. IPHAN has been notified.