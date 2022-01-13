Landslide destroys historic properties in Ouro Preto; watch video

Cristiane Silva – State of Minas

01/13/2022



Two historic buildings were destroyed by a landslide this Thursday morning (1/13) in Ouro Preto, in the central region of the state.

According to the city’s fire department, a team was sent to the scene, but there are still no details. The corporation said there were no casualties.

The properties, according to the firefighters, were on Rua Doutor Pacífico Homem, where Morro da Forca is located, in the historic center.

Images that capture the destruction circulate on social media. The site would already be isolated. In the videos, you can see a one-story property and a big house.