Largest network of private hospitals in Brazil limits the performance of Covid-19 tests

Rede D’Or credits the situation to the scarcity of supplies and will prioritize patients with clinical indication for treatment and isolation, hospitalized patients and health professionals

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Both antigen tests and RT-PCR will be limited at Rede D’or



THE D’Or Network, the largest network of private hospitals in Brazil, informed this Wednesday, 12, that it will limit tests to detect Covid-19 in their establishments, due to the increase in demand for exams with the arrival of Omicron variant to the country and the lack of supplies to carry them out. According to the statement released by the company, priority will be given to ‘patients with clinical indication for treatment and isolation, hospitalized patients and health professionals’, while elective exams or in patients with good general condition would be limited. According to Rede D’Or, the exams already collected will be delivered within the stipulated deadlines and the elective appointments already confirmed will continue to be maintained. “As soon as there is a rebalance between demand and available inputs, we will resume testing patients who do not meet the priority criteria”, guaranteed the company.

The Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) had already recommended that laboratories limit the performance of Covid-19 tests to severe cases because of the situation that combines a vertiginous increase in the number of cases with the arrival of a more transmissible variant, the explosion of cases of another respiratory disease, the H3N2 flu, and the shortage of supplies for exams. “The high transmissibility of the new variant Ômicron caused an exponential increase in cases, which has demanded a significant increase in the global production capacity of tests, both for PCR and for antigen, and if stocks are not replenished quickly, there may be a lack of supply of exams. ,” Abramed said in a note. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the ministry will distribute 28 million rapid tests for the detection of Covid-19 until next Saturday, the 15th, and another 13 million units in February. The Ministry is still seeking to allow the performance of self-tests, which cannot be used in Brazil at the moment, but could expand the testing capacity.