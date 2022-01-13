learn how to insert photo with music in your status

Those photos with background music, which are posted on Facebook and Instagram stories, allow you to express feelings and thoughts. The problem is that WhatsApp status, which, by the way, is controlled by the same group as the aforementioned platforms, does not have an extension in its code that allows you to include music in photos.

There are some apps that can help you with this, but it is worth mentioning that they require a little more time and work to be able to combine the photo with a song. We are going to give you the tip of two intuitive apps so you can edit your image by inserting music to post on WhatsApp status.

As we know, it is not possible to insert audio into the photo, but video status with audio is supported. So what we’re going to do is make a video with a neutral image and background music.

filmora

Filmora is an application that has premium and free versions, being easy to use. You can add music to an image. First, you need to download the app from your store, as it has versions for Android and iOS. After that, just open it and go to “New project”, and when you click on it, your image gallery should open for you to choose the image.

The second step, after loading the song you want, just check if everything is right and click on “Next” and then “Save”. It is worth mentioning that you can place several images while the audio is playing.

CapCut

Another well-known and easy-to-use application is CapCut, which allows you to edit images by inserting music into your photos. It is also available for Android and iOS. After downloading it, just open it on your cell phone and then click on “New Project”. Thus, your gallery will appear and you can add the images you want.

Then go to the music option and click on “Select” and “Audio and Sounds”. After choosing the song you want, click on it to open it along with the images. Then click “Save” and it will automatically be available in your gallery to be posted in status.