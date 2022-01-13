Letícia Sabatella defends André Gonçalves’ daughter in an outburst

Manu Seiblitz’s publication about the absence of her father, André Gonçalves, in her life continues to reverberate on social media. Actress Letícia Sabatella, for example, showed her support for the young woman, who is suing the actor for non-payment of child support.

In the post, made yesterday, the actress was one of several followers who left their support. “I love you, Manu! You were always the light of your family”, he declared. The model’s mother, Teresa Seiblitz, also left a comment on the publication: “How beautiful, my daughter”.

In the rant, Manu vents about all the years of her life that she had to live with her father’s absence. “I’m 22 years old. I was born on February 13, 1999 – Carnival Saturday. My mother put me in the world, the other was late for delivery and didn’t see me arrive. I learned to walk without him. I learned to read, write and do bills without him. I had my first scrape on my knee without him. Every school and theater performance without him. My first medal in swimming. Christmas, New Year’s. Birthday parties without him. My first low grade. I learned to draw, sing and play ball without him. I learned to cook without him. I learned to wash clothes, clean and shop without him. I learned to ride a bike without him. I learned to eat, shower and brush my teeth without him. I went to everyone doctors without it. I went to sleep without it”, she listed.

The message ends with Manu’s advice: “To the parents of the world, there is always time. As long as you are alive, there is time. Don’t miss the gigantic opportunity to get to know your children”, he asks.

In addition to Manu, another daughter of André Gonçalves sues her father for lack of alimony: Valentina Benini, the result of the actor’s relationship with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini. Danielle Winits’ husband had house arrest ordered by the Justice of Santa Catarina.