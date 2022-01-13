‘Let’s bring a 9 to the height’

Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke to the press during an interview at CT Joaquim Grava this Wednesday (12) and commented on Cavani

The cast of Corinthians follows the pre-season at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the beginning of 2022. President Duílio Monteiro Alves also attended, who spoke to the press this Wednesday (12) in the resumption of journalists in person to the club’s activities. And Cavani was the topic of the press conference.

Alongside José Colagrossi, superintendent of marketing, communication and innovation, and Wesley Mello, financial director, the top hat talked about the main topic of the moment: reinforcements. And he explained everything about what it involves and told why it is possible to dream of a star coming to the team’s attack.

“Cavani is in the six months of pre-contract. For me, it’s something very difficult, but I have to try. Today I think it’s practically impossible, Manchester must not release, the coach has the word, the club’s position, but we follow our Corinthians can be sure that, at the right time, with a lot of responsibility, we will bring a number 9 to the height of our team”, said the president, denying that he is taking a step bigger than his leg.

“Nobody is irresponsible. The numbers are there. It’s possible to do it and we did it. We have to improve a lot, but the beginning has already been done. It’s the first step. And that allows us to dream with Cavani, Suárez, Diego Costa. So it was done. , yes, a consultation of mine by Cavani”, concluded.

Still without a new one, Corinthians will have a first test for the squad on Friday (14), when the team faces Inter de Limeira in a training game at CT Joaquim Grava. The team debuts in Paulista championship on the 25th, at Neo Quimica Arena, in front of the railway.