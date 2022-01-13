LG presents new Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano air conditioner in Brazil

LG announced in Brazil its new family of Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano air conditioners. The company held an online event for journalists on Wednesday afternoon (12), to showcase the product. It will be available in both the standard and Artcool versions, in models that vary according to the amount of BTUs. TudoCelular followed the conference and shows the highlights below.

main features

The new Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano line maintains the inverter compressor, which promises up to 70% energy savings, compared to a traditional model. In addition, the equipment promises to work silently, with little noise transfer between units. The main feature of this series of air conditioners is the presence of ultraviolet lamps. They promise to perform the function of purifier, by destroying the DNA of microorganisms, both in the air and on surfaces. This helps eliminate up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, mold and other impurities in the environment.





Tech

04 May



Tech

29 Jul

In addition to purifying the air, LED lamps also allow you to keep the interior always clean, which eliminates the need for frequent maintenance of the interior of the device. Like their predecessors, the new models support voice commands, through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. They even have both cold air mode and hot option. There are variants with 9,000, 12,000, 18,000 or 24,000 BTUs.

prices and availability