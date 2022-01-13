LG presents new Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano air conditioner in Brazil

Raju Singh 7 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on LG presents new Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano air conditioner in Brazil 0 Views

LG announced in Brazil its new family of Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano air conditioners. The company held an online event for journalists on Wednesday afternoon (12), to showcase the product.

It will be available in both the standard and Artcool versions, in models that vary according to the amount of BTUs. TudoCelular followed the conference and shows the highlights below.

main features

The new Dual Inverter Voice UV Nano line maintains the inverter compressor, which promises up to 70% energy savings, compared to a traditional model. In addition, the equipment promises to work silently, with little noise transfer between units.

The main feature of this series of air conditioners is the presence of ultraviolet lamps. They promise to perform the function of purifier, by destroying the DNA of microorganisms, both in the air and on surfaces. This helps eliminate up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, mold and other impurities in the environment.

LG lan


Tech
04 May

Round Cassette: LG announces new commercial air conditioner with premium and compact look


Tech
29 Jul

In addition to purifying the air, LED lamps also allow you to keep the interior always clean, which eliminates the need for frequent maintenance of the interior of the device.

Like their predecessors, the new models support voice commands, through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. They even have both cold air mode and hot option. There are variants with 9,000, 12,000, 18,000 or 24,000 BTUs.

prices and availability

For now, LG has not yet released availability and pricing information in Brazil. As soon as the company discloses, this space will be updated.

Did you like LG’s news for the air conditioner market in Brazil? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Asteroids, Moon and Mars: Space missions to keep an eye on in 2022

Monica Grady The Conversation* 12 January 2022 Credit, NASA photo caption, The James Webb Telescope …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved