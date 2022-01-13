“Like there’s no tomorrow?” Duílio uses Cavani to speak out against Mauro Cezar in a press conference

This Wednesday (12), Duílio Monteiro Alves gave his first press conference at CT Joaquim Grava and addressed several topics that have permeated the alvinegro environment. Search for shirt 9, the possibility of a new defender, Cavani, Diego Costa, new sponsorships, but the president of Corinthians also took the time to reply Mauro Cezar Pereira, journalist from Jovem Pan and UOL Esporte.

On his blog, hosted at UOL, Mauro has been very critical of Timão’s hiring policy. Last year, the club brought in Willian, Róger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, high-quality players who receive very high salaries, even with the club’s debts being publicly known.

In 2022, it was midfielder Paulinho’s turn to be made official and Corinthians is still in the market behind a striker. Names like Diego Costa and Cavani, with also high salaries, are being consulted. In the interview, Duílio made a point of mentioning Mauro by name and sending a warning that the club now has partners for such investments, in addition to having had a 2021 of extreme financial responsibility.

“Mauro Cezar says daily that Corinthians treats its finances like a denialist treats the vaccine. For God’s sake, right… That Corinthians has been working like there’s no tomorrow? It’s hard for us to work on a daily basis . He also said that it was impossible to get a Willian, a Renato Augusto, a Paulinho, a Giuliano, Róger Guédes”, mocked Duílio.

According to the president, Corinthians improved its administrative and financial management and, with the help of important partners, it became possible to dream of higher investments. Of course, Edinson Cavani’s name was highlighted in the interview. In fact, the alvinegro representative consulted the situation of the 34-year-old Uruguayan.

“Yes, there was a survey of Cavani, nothing more. I was already very clear. I commented a little while ago. If I say that we never speak, and something appears on the front, I’m a liar. If I assume I said it, colleagues take it as a joke. Cavani is in the six months of pre-contract. For me, it’s something very difficult, but I have to try. Today I think it’s practically impossible, Manchester should not release it, they have the coach’s word, the club’s position, but we continue our search”, explained Duílio.

Finally, the president of Timão used the example of the negotiations with Cavani to give another answer to Mauro Cezar. “The (financial) numbers are there. It is possible to do and we did. We have to improve a lot, but the beginning has already been made. It’s the first step. And that allows us to dream with Cavani, Suárez, Diego Costa”.